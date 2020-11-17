UNHCR Uganda Weekly Update (12 November 2020)

SECURITY

The security situation remained relatively calm throughout the country.

The Electoral Commission of Uganda rolled out campaign programmes for Presidential candidates. The slated dates are 9 November 2020 to 12 January 2021, ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary polling date scheduled for 14 January 2021. This follows conclusion of the presidential nominations conducted on 2 and 3 November 2020, in Kampala.

NEW DEVELOPMENT AND IMPACT ON THE REFUGEE OPERATION IN UGANDA

KAMPALA

The South Sudan National Dialogue Conference

The dialogue which began on 3 November is ongoing and scheduled to end on 14 November 2020. Three refugee representatives from Uganda are participating virtually in the conference, Mr. Simon Marot led presentations on transformation of governance, security reforms and national building. The presentations highlighted key recommendations for inclusion in the overall report to be shared with the South Sudan government by the secretariat.

The Multi-purpose Cash Assistance for Refugees in Kampala

The multi-purpose cash assistance begun on 30 October 2020 and is progressing well through the use of Post Bank. As of 11 November 2020, 14,577 (42 percent) households comprising of 28,660 individuals (50 percent) had received cash through the Post Bank modality. Cumulatively, UNHCR has disbursed cash to 22,104 (52 percent) households, constituting 51,114 (63 percent) refugees in Kampala, through both Airtel mobile money and Post Bank. UNHCR continues to sensitize eligible refugees to register for the assistance, which is anticipated to end by 30 November 2020.

Refugee Status Determination

The Refugee Eligibility Committee (REC), held its session in Kyaka II refugee settlement, from 4 to 6 November 2020. The adjudicated asylum applications were 348, involving 1,058 individuals. Most of the applicants were Congolese, residing at Sweswe Reception Centre, with the recognition rate being approximately 84 percent. UNHCR participated in the session as an observer, providing logistical and technical support.

October Statistics on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV)

During the month of October 2020, 503 new SGBV incidents were recorded, the highest being physical assault, mainly perpetrated by intimate partners. This was followed by rape most prevalent in the urban, and among the Congolese refugees. Cumulatively, 3,398 cases have been recorded in 2020. All the reported cases received at least one of the multi-sectoral interventions, based on their issues and circumstances of the incident. The statistics indicate a sharp increase in cases, which had declined in the third quarter, with an average of 345 incidents per month. In comparison, the pre-COVID-19 period in the first quarter recorded a monthly reported average of 243 incidents, which increased to a monthly average of 377 in the second quarter, before declining marginally again in the third quarter. Analysis is ongoing to better understand the spike in incidents, and also monitor the November trends.

UNHCR received the CERF-UFE Approval letter

UNHCR received a letter confirming the allocation of USD 2,000,000, for the project titled, “Urgent Response to the Impact of COVID-19 on the Protection of Refugees, Particularly Women and Children in Uganda”. The CERF-UFE funding will be utilized in five locations in Arua, Bidibidi, Palorinya, Adjumani and Kyangwali. Field offices have been notified to factor this funding into their detailed planning for 2021, and support will be offered by Kampala to ensure a timely implementation of the activities.

Complementary Pathways in the Framework of Child Protection

UNHCR conducted a training on Complementary Pathways in the framework of child protection, organized by resettlement unit. For the Ugandan context, tracing and family reunification are critical activities to facilitate complementary pathways for resettlement. This is as a result of the high number of over 41,000 unaccompanied or separated children registered with the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The Third FRRM Inter-Agency Coordination Group Meeting

The meeting discussed the draft terms of reference for localized Feedback Referral and Resolution Mechanism (FRRM) coordination groups, sensitization strategy for West Nile and updates on FRRM trends for the previous months.