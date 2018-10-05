UNHCR Uganda: Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) Thematic Report (August 2018)

Developments

- A total of 552 (50M, 502F) new incidents were identified, managed and reported bringing the cumulative number of reported incidents to 4054 since January, 2018. It is important to note that much as the reported number of early marriages is low, cases could be much higher given the fact that reporting is hampered by negative cultural norms. This further compounded by the fact that most of the perpetrators are caregivers of the survivors.

- Some of the contributing factors to violence include couple arguments arising from reduced food rations, poverty etc. SGBV actors continue to provide awareness campaigns and survivor-centred, multisectoral response services to reported incidents. Each reported case received at least one form of intervention, namely, psychosocial, health, legal, livelihood, safe house and police services based on need and client consent.

- UNHCR reached out to a number of partners operating in Kampala as part of enhancing coordination with key Operational Partners engaged in providing SGBV services. Among them were: Centre for Domestic Violence Prevention (CEDOVIP) African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV; Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Refugee Law Project (RLP) and, ActionAid Uganda. UNHCR requested these partners to systematically share information of vulnerable refugee survivors of SGBV who seek their services, to facilitate more coordinated follow-up and to become part of the SGBV sub working group for Kampala once it is formed. UNHCR will continue reinforcing synergies with other organizations that inter-phase with refugees, with the aim of improving coordination and reporting on SGBV interventions.

- UNHCR attended the World Bank presentation of the First Draft Inception Report on an assessment of GBV Prevention and Response and Child Protection Services to the stakeholders. The assessment is planned to be undertaken in refugee hosting districts and focuses primarily on host communities. It will complement previous assessments jointly conducted by UN agencies under the leadership of UNHCR. The World Bank consultants made a presentation on the assessment tools, desk review findings and overall research methodology to be employed in the assessment. UNHCR made a presentation on the methodology, key findings and lessons learnt from the “joint assessment on measures, services and safeguards for the protection of women and girls in Uganda”. A discussion followed on how to leverage synergies between the two assessments, in order to adequately inform the processes of programming for SGBV in refugee hosting districts for both refugees and the host community.

- UNHCR and partners continued with SGBV awareness sessions, aimed at ensuring the refugee participation in community-based prevention and response to SGBV, and to increase awareness on the referral pathway. A total of 413 such sessions targeting 21,553 audiences from different levels of the refugee community were conducted, bringing the total number of such sessions held since the start of the year to 2064 and reaching 117,877 refugees. Participants further gave their perspectives on the main causes of SGBV which included: idleness, power imbalance, alcohol abuse, early marriages, high school dropout rates (also attributed to limited opportunities for post primary education which in turn contributes to early marriages), a proliferation of disco halls, poverty, long distances to schools negatively affecting the safety and school retention especially of girls, lack of scholastic material support for the child-headed families, inadequate lighting and ignorance about the risks associated with early marriages. They further highlighted male engagement, participation of women in decision making, availing opportunities for post primary education, and meaningful engagement of the youth and livelihood opportunities as some of the ways that could be effective in combating SGBV. In Bidibidi, to compliment sensitization efforts, the SGBV referral pathway has been massively disseminated during the period with billboards, signposts erected, brochures and posters printed and shared. Efforts will continue being made to strengthen these joint dialogues and also act on the perspectives given by the community.

- Engaging men and boys continues to be a key prevention strategy for SGBV, a number of trainings and sensitization sessions were carried out and attended by over 200 men in Rhino and Imvepi settlements. The sessions discussed the importance of joint decision making in homes and peaceful co-existence among couples aimed at reinforcing positive masculinity and meaningfully engaging men in combating SGBV. In Bidibidi, a community mobilization strategy for SGBV prevention through the use of community parliament on engaging men and boys was also organized and attended by 1,534 (F 814, M 720) individuals. The session proved very effective in creating awareness on male engagement as men and boys debated on their role in SGBV prevention and response.

- In an effort to enhance economic empowerment as an SGBV prevention and response tool, mainstreamed livelihood programs for survivors and women at risk were prioritized in Bidibidi. VSLA training was conducted for five days targeting representatives from Women and Youth groups with a total attendance of 14 participants and VSLA kits were provided to 8 women’s groups (survivors and women at risk) to support saving activities at women’s centres.

- In Kyangwali, activities aimed at mainstreaming protection in food distribution commenced, with WFP being invited to an SGBV working group meeting. UNHCR and WFP will continue working together on preventing, and responding to SGBV incidents relating to the food distribution process. In addition, UNHCR has committed to monitoring distribution sites for SGBV as well as PSN vulnerabilities as a priority area.