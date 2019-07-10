UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet 2019 (1 Jan – 31 May 2019)
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 31 May 2019 — View Original
6,023 Submissions Target
2,066 UNHCR Submissions
1,493 Departed
35% Survivors of Violence and/or Torture
10% Women and Girls at- risk
11% Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs
Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019
- In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda
- Achievement of annual submission targets since 2012
- In 2019, six resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda
- Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate
- Increased accessibility of resettlement due to expanded approach of durable solution project for DRC refugees since 2012
- Submission of 30,214 refugees, of which 27,430 from DRC since 2012
- Reinforced infrastructure for large-scale resettlement processing
- Since 2012, 21,709 refugees, of which 17,550 from DRC departed for resettlement from Uganda
- Increased resettlement of vulnerable refugees