10 Jul 2019

UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet 2019 (1 Jan – 31 May 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (359.93 KB)

6,023 Submissions Target

2,066 UNHCR Submissions

1,493 Departed

35% Survivors of Violence and/or Torture

10% Women and Girls at- risk

11% Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019

  • In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda
  • Achievement of annual submission targets since 2012
  • In 2019, six resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda
  • Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate
  • Increased accessibility of resettlement due to expanded approach of durable solution project for DRC refugees since 2012
    • Submission of 30,214 refugees, of which 27,430 from DRC since 2012
    • Reinforced infrastructure for large-scale resettlement processing
  • Since 2012, 21,709 refugees, of which 17,550 from DRC departed for resettlement from Uganda
  • Increased resettlement of vulnerable refugees

