UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet (1 January – 31 December 2018)

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2018

In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda and largest in Africa

Achievement of annual submission targets since 2012

In 2018, eight resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda

High acceptance rate

Increased accessibility of resettlement due to expanded approach of durable solution project for DRC refugees since 2012 o Submission of 28,148 refugees, of which 25,528 from DRC since 2012

Reinforced infrastructure for large-scale resettlement processing