UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet (1 Jan – 31 July 2019)

In 2019 As of 31 July

6,023 Submissions Target

2,839 UNHCR Submissions

2,168 Departed

38% Survivors of Violence and/or Torture

12% Women and Girls at- risk

10% Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019

In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda

Continuous achievement of annual submission targets

In 2019, seven resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda