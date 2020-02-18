18 Feb 2020

UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet (1 Jan – 31 December 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (255.67 KB)

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019

  • In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda

  • Continuous achievement of annual submission targets

  • In 2019, seven resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda

  • Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate

BACKGROUND OF RESETTLEMENT NEEDS

As of 31 December 2019, Uganda is the third largest refugee-hosting country in the world with a total of 1,381,122 refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Pakistan, Yemen and other countries. 5% live in Kampala, while the rest live in the settlements. 62% are of South Sudanese nationality, while 29% are of DRC nationality.

UNHCR estimates that 132,546 refugees in Uganda are projected to be in need of resettlement in 2020, including the following refugee populations:

South Sudanese: The protracted nature of the civil war in South Sudan has heavily impacted on the most vulnerable groups. 86% of the SSD refugees have arrived from 2016 onwards when violence erupted again. 30,276 SSD refugees arrived to Uganda between 1 January and 31 December 2019. Many refugees are survivors or witnesses of serious human rights violations, including SGBV. Many have been displaced multiple times over the course of the conflict and have experienced the breakdown of traditional social structures and sources of livelihoods as a result. UNHCR has identified high numbers of separated and unaccompanied children, single parents, women at risk and persons with medical conditions amongst the South Sudanese refugee community in Uganda.

Congolese: Continuous instability in Eastern DRC, fueled by armed conflict and ethnic tensions, prevents refugees from returning. In 2019, 57,242 DRC refugees fled to Uganda. The Congolese refugee population consists of comparatively large numbers of survivors of trauma and violence, including SGBV, unaccompanied or separated children, single parents, and persons with medical needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.