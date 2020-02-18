UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet (1 Jan – 31 December 2019)

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019

In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda

Continuous achievement of annual submission targets

In 2019, seven resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda

Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate

BACKGROUND OF RESETTLEMENT NEEDS

As of 31 December 2019, Uganda is the third largest refugee-hosting country in the world with a total of 1,381,122 refugees and asylum seekers in Uganda from South Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Kenya, Pakistan, Yemen and other countries. 5% live in Kampala, while the rest live in the settlements. 62% are of South Sudanese nationality, while 29% are of DRC nationality.

UNHCR estimates that 132,546 refugees in Uganda are projected to be in need of resettlement in 2020, including the following refugee populations:

South Sudanese: The protracted nature of the civil war in South Sudan has heavily impacted on the most vulnerable groups. 86% of the SSD refugees have arrived from 2016 onwards when violence erupted again. 30,276 SSD refugees arrived to Uganda between 1 January and 31 December 2019. Many refugees are survivors or witnesses of serious human rights violations, including SGBV. Many have been displaced multiple times over the course of the conflict and have experienced the breakdown of traditional social structures and sources of livelihoods as a result. UNHCR has identified high numbers of separated and unaccompanied children, single parents, women at risk and persons with medical conditions amongst the South Sudanese refugee community in Uganda.

Congolese: Continuous instability in Eastern DRC, fueled by armed conflict and ethnic tensions, prevents refugees from returning. In 2019, 57,242 DRC refugees fled to Uganda. The Congolese refugee population consists of comparatively large numbers of survivors of trauma and violence, including SGBV, unaccompanied or separated children, single parents, and persons with medical needs.