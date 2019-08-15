15 Aug 2019

UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet (1 Jan – 30 June 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (354.91 KB)

In 2019 As of 30 June

6,023 Submissions Target

2,295 UNHCR Submissions

1,817 Departed

35% Survivors of Violence and/or Torture

10% Women and Girls at- risk

10% Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019

  • In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda

  • Achievement of annual submission targets since 2012

  • In 2019, six resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda

  • Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate

  • Increased accessibility of resettlement due to expanded approach of durable solution project for DRC refugees since 2012
    o Submission of 30,443 refugees, of which 27,430 from DRC since 2012
    o Reinforced infrastructure for large-scale resettlement processing

  • Since 2012, 22,033 refugees, of which 17,550 from DRC departed for resettlement from Uganda

  • Increased resettlement of vulnerable refugees

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.