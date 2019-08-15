UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet (1 Jan – 30 June 2019)
In 2019 As of 30 June
6,023 Submissions Target
2,295 UNHCR Submissions
1,817 Departed
35% Survivors of Violence and/or Torture
10% Women and Girls at- risk
10% Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs
Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019
In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda
Achievement of annual submission targets since 2012
In 2019, six resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda
Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate
Increased accessibility of resettlement due to expanded approach of durable solution project for DRC refugees since 2012
o Submission of 30,443 refugees, of which 27,430 from DRC since 2012
o Reinforced infrastructure for large-scale resettlement processing
Since 2012, 22,033 refugees, of which 17,550 from DRC departed for resettlement from Uganda
Increased resettlement of vulnerable refugees