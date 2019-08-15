UNHCR Uganda: Resettlement Factsheet (1 Jan – 30 June 2019)

In 2019 As of 30 June

6,023 Submissions Target

2,295 UNHCR Submissions

1,817 Departed

35% Survivors of Violence and/or Torture

10% Women and Girls at- risk

10% Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs

Resettlement Achievements from 2012 to 2019

In 2018, largest resettlement submissions ever achieved out of Uganda

Achievement of annual submission targets since 2012

In 2019, six resettlement countries accepted to receive refugees from Uganda

Thus far, cases have had a high acceptance rate

Increased accessibility of resettlement due to expanded approach of durable solution project for DRC refugees since 2012

o Submission of 30,443 refugees, of which 27,430 from DRC since 2012

o Reinforced infrastructure for large-scale resettlement processing

Since 2012, 22,033 refugees, of which 17,550 from DRC departed for resettlement from Uganda