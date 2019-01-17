UNHCR Uganda Monthly Update: Refugee Status Determination (RSD) (November 2018)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers:

Of the 1,721 new asylum seekers registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala, 959 were Somalis, 568 Eritreans and 65 Burundians indicating a continuous and onward trend compared to previous months.

3,713 asylum seekers from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in the south west and mid-west operations, which was lower than previous months. The main reasons of flight included tension and violence in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces.

More than 600 new asylum seekers from South Sudan, largely women and children, were reported. Although the numbers declined over the past month, they fled largely due to human rights violations perpetrated by government and rebel groups and breakdown of livelihoods and basic services.