UNHCR Uganda Monthly Update: Refugee Status Determination (RSD) (December 2018)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers

During the reporting period, a total of 1,180 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 761 were Somalis, 292 Eritreans and 53 Burundians. The figure indicates a 31% decrease in the number of asylum seekers registered as compared to the previous month.

Although the number has declined over the last months, 2,668 new asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in south west and mid-west of the country. The majority of them fled from ongoing tension and violence in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces and (anticipated) electoral violence in the presidential election.

1,053 new asylum seekers from South Sudan, largely belonging to Nuer and Dinka tribes, were reported in Adjumani and Lamwo districts. The reasons of their displacement included due to lack of access to humanitarian assistance, tribal clashes between the Nuer and Dinka tribes as well as human rights violations committed by both government and rebel groups.