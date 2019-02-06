06 Feb 2019

UNHCR Uganda Monthly Update: Refugee Status Determination (RSD) (December 2018)

Report
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (488.76 KB)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers

  • During the reporting period, a total of 1,180 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 761 were Somalis, 292 Eritreans and 53 Burundians. The figure indicates a 31% decrease in the number of asylum seekers registered as compared to the previous month.

  • Although the number has declined over the last months, 2,668 new asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in south west and mid-west of the country. The majority of them fled from ongoing tension and violence in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces and (anticipated) electoral violence in the presidential election.

  • 1,053 new asylum seekers from South Sudan, largely belonging to Nuer and Dinka tribes, were reported in Adjumani and Lamwo districts. The reasons of their displacement included due to lack of access to humanitarian assistance, tribal clashes between the Nuer and Dinka tribes as well as human rights violations committed by both government and rebel groups.

  • 306 Burundian asylum seekers were newly registered in Nakivale settlement owing to continuous threats and arrests linked to refusal to vote and voting against the May 2018 referendum.

Status Determination

  • The Refugee Eligibility Committee (REC), during the session of 3rd – 7 th December in Jinja, adjudicated 307 asylum claims largely from the DRC, out of which 156 granted.

  • The Refugee Appeals Board (RAB), during the session of 12 December reviewed four appeal cases involving six individuals from Eritrea and Ethiopia.
    The RAB set aside two REC decisions and confirmed other two REC decisions.

