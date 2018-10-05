UNHCR Uganda Monthly Update: Refugee Status Determination (RSD) (August 2018)

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers

- During the reporting period, a total 1,029 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 696 Somalis, 265 Eritreans, 48 Burundians and others.

- The number of Eritrean asylum seekers increased, while that of Burundian and Ethiopian asylum seekers decreased compared to the previous months.

- According to the Refugee Desk official, there is a growing concern of unregistered Congolese asylum seekers arriving directly in Kampala.

Status Determination

- The Refugee Eligibility Committee (REC), during the session of 27-31 August, adjudicated asylum claims of 931 HH/ 1,416 individuals mainly concerning Eritreans, Ethiopians, and Somalis. A total of 828 HH/1,252 individuals was granted a refugee status.

- The Refugee Appeals Board (RAB), during the sessions of 14-16 and 28-30 August, reviewed 48 appeal cases involving 89 individuals which included one Congolese, four Ethiopians and 43 Eritreans. The RAB confirmed 19 REC’s decision, and set aside 19 cases, while deciding to hold an additional hearing of 11 cases.

- Inspector General of Ugandan Police Force approved on 1 August the request of Office of the Prime Minister with regard to relocation of the Police Crime Intelligence Refugee Desk.

Capacity Development

- On 2-3 August 2018 OPM and UNHCR facilitated a Refugee Status Determination training with participation of 27 participants (14 men and 13 women) including REC and RAB members, and OPM RSD staff working in Kampala and settlements. The participants gained a better understanding of the Ugandan legal framework in respect to RSD, application of inclusion clause, burden of proof/standard of proof and credibility assessment. The training also provided an opportunity to identify and discuss challenges and obstacles in the different stages of the asylum process, which will provide a basis for shaping the UNHCR’s contribution to enhancing the capacity for refugee status determination.