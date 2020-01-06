UNHCR Uganda Monthly Update: Protection - Education (September 2019)

Key Figures

261,095 (72% )- Number of refugee children attending Primary School

17,544 (15%) - Number of refugee children attending Secondary School

Boys:Girls

Primary 54%:46%

Secondary 68%:32%

Refugee Boys to Girls attending Primary and Secondary Education

Key general highlights:

Steady increase in attendance was observed in October 2019 as compared to September when the school term had just opened. Average attendance recorded across the settlement schools was over 70%. Some of the learners still absent themselves due to several reasons that include among others; engagement in agriculture, funerals, food collection during GFD, parenting lapses and heavy rains. Teacher’s daily attendance remained at over 80% attendance rates.

Education Response Plan (ERP) costing module workshop was conducted in Hoima from 22nd – 24th October 2019 for 13 refugee hosting districts. The workshop was to train the district teams on ERP costing and enable them to develop and complete their prioritized district specific costed plans. The workshop that was facilitated by UNHCR and UNICEF was attended by participants from Ministry of Education (MoE), KCCA, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), implementing and operational partners, refugee representatives, and district teams that included among others Education Officers, District Planners.