UNHCR Uganda Monthly Update: Protection - Education (August 2018)

August Developments

First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports’ Tour of Refugee Settlements: 28th & 29th August to Yumbe and Arua Districts: The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet K. Museveni made a tour of refugee settlements to monitor the delivery of education services among refugee and host communities in the West Nile sub-region, to Bidibidi in Yumbe and Rhino Camp in Arua. UNHCRs Representative accompanied the Minister on this mission where the Minister commissioned the Bidibidi Health Centre funded by UNHCR, Twajiiji Primary School also funded by UNHCR through Finn Church Aid and Barakala Primary School, a government-school funded by the Norwegian Refugee Council. In Arua, sites visits were made to Ofua Secondary School, OCEA Vocational Skills training Centre and Ocea Primary School where the First Lady met with students, teacher and local district authorities. The Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hon. Onek, represented the First Lady in the Mid-West in Kiryandongo/Panyadoli. The First Lady expressly saw this mission as a means of better understanding the situation on the ground through her own eyes and to understand key priorities in enhancing the equitable access to quality education for all across refugee hosting districts. This is all in positive lead-up to the September Launch of the Education Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities in Uganda.