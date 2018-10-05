UNHCR Uganda Monthly Protection Update: Resettlement (August 2018)

August Development

- 391 refugees (114 families) were submitted for resettlement, of which 373 were from DRC, 18 from BDI, SOM and Sudan, and none from South Sudan.

- 328 refugees (85 families) departed to the USA (228), Norway (75) and Sweden (25).

- UNHCR facilitates 7 US missions (RSC pre-screening, CIS and Cultural orientation).

- Resettlement focal point staff have been trained on proGres V4 and an action plan to transition from proGres V3 to V4 has been established.

- Recruitment of resettlement staff have been progressing to fill 17 vacant resettlement positions. Both Senior Resettlement Officer and Resettlement Officer in SO Mbarara have joined the operation.

Achievements: Jan-August 2018

- 2937 refugees were submitted for resettlement, of which 2682 are from DRC, 131 from Somalia, 55 from Burundi, 35 from South Sudan, 9 from Eritrea and 25 from other countries, meeting 54% of the submission target.

- The main reasons for submissions were submitted Survivors of violence (47%), Lack of Foreseeable Alternative Durable Solutions (36%), Women and Girls at Risk (11%), Legal and/or Physical Protection Needs (4%) and Medical Needs (2%). 95% were submitted under normal priority, while 5% under urgent and emergency priorities. Refugees were submitted to the USA (43%), Norway (27%), Canada (11%), Sweden (10%), Australia (8%) and The Netherlands (1%).

- 1,787 refugees (509 families) departed to various resettlement countries, USA (1,006), Australia (217), Sweden (205), The Netherlands (157), Norway (105), Canada (63) and Belgium (34).

- 2018 Swedish target was met with the submission of 450 refugees from December 2017 till August 2018.

- UNHCR facilitates in Kampala and in the field, 32 resettlement country selection missions, 23 for the USA (RSC Prescreening, CIS, Cultural Orientation (CO), 2 for Canada, 2 for The Netherlands and 3 for Norway.

- Out of 50 resettlement staff, 17 positions are still vacant but progress in on its way.