UNHCR Uganda: Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Strategy (2019 - 2021)

Objective of this strategy

The objective of this strategy is to provide guidance to UNHCR and partners concerning strategic directions in mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for refugees and host communities in Uganda. It will be relevant to all developing responses in health and protection, especially throughout community based protection (CBP), child protection and SGBV.

General Aspects

UNHCR does not understand MHPSS being a “stand-alone” sector, isolated from other services. MHPSS is recognized as a cross-cutting issue within the refugee response and many interventions by actors in the response have an effect on the mental health and psychosocial wellbeing of refugees and other persons of concerns. As such, MHPSS should be integrated into (sub) sectors such as health and nutrition, community-based protection, SGBV, child protection, education, and livelihood. Accordingly, strategies of these different (sub) sectors provide the basis of the strategic document at hand.

The cross-cutting nature of MHPSS does not diminish in any way the importance of MHPSS in the response or the need for adequate resources to be allocated to MHPSS to be respond to the significant operational needs as elaborated below.