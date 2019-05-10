UNHCR Uganda: Legal and Physical Protection Thematic Report (March 2019)
Key Figures
260 Number of Police deployed *(Arua, Oruchinga, kyaka,
Rwamwanja, Nakivale, Kyangwali,
Kiryandongo)
23 Number of female Police deployed *(Arua, Kyangwali, Rwamwanja,
Nakivale, Kiryandongo)
28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements *(Arua, Oruchinga, Kyaka,
Rwamwanja, Nakivale, Kyangwali,
Kiryandongo)
Number of Refugees that received legal Assistance *(Arua, Kyangwali, Kiryandongo)
4,358 Number of Refugees reached during community sensitization
14 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation,
WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)
Key highlights
UNDP/UNHCR launched a report on the access to justice needs of refugees and host communities assessment conducted in Isingiro and Arua. The objective of the study was to review existing coordination mechanisms and map actors’ activities in enhancing rule of law, access to justice and security for refugees. The study also sought to identify service gaps among formal and informal justice institutions including courts of law and police in enhancing rule of law, access to justice, human rights and security for refugees and host communities. A programme implementation document providing action plans and strategies will be developed to respond to the identified needs of refugees and host communities.
A joint border monitoring by UNHCR, OPM, HIJRA, AIRD and MTI was conducted from the 19-22 March 2019 to eight border points of Katuna, Mirama Hills, Kamwezi, Kizinga, Kashenyi, Kikagati, Bungago and Mutukula.
The monitoring team met with border, police and immigration officials to discuss concerns of new arrivals and protection response at the border points. Following closure of Rwanda border, new arrivals are coming through Mutukula, Mirama Hills, Bungago and Kikagati.