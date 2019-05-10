UNHCR Uganda: Legal and Physical Protection Thematic Report (March 2019)

UNDP/UNHCR launched a report on the access to justice needs of refugees and host communities assessment conducted in Isingiro and Arua. The objective of the study was to review existing coordination mechanisms and map actors’ activities in enhancing rule of law, access to justice and security for refugees. The study also sought to identify service gaps among formal and informal justice institutions including courts of law and police in enhancing rule of law, access to justice, human rights and security for refugees and host communities. A programme implementation document providing action plans and strategies will be developed to respond to the identified needs of refugees and host communities.