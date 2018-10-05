UNHCR Uganda: Legal and Physical Protection Thematic Report (August 2018)

Key Highlights

LASPNET with support from UNDP and UNHCR is currently conducting Assessment on rule of law, access to justice, physical safety and security needs of refugees and host community needs in Refugee Settlements and Host Communities in Arua and Isingiro districts. The assessment will also review existing coordination mechanisms and map out actors, identify service gaps including courts and police in enhancing rule of law and access to justice. The results of the assessment will facilitate that development of a programme implementation document, action plans and strategies for duty bearers to respond to the needs of refugees and host communities.

Legal Assistance

The increase in the numbers of refugees has necessitated specific engagement in provision of adequate access to justice, physical safety and security for refugees. This has been done through support to enhance police deployment.

At settlement level disputes are resolved through both formal and informal dispute resolution mechanisms. Inter-communal conflicts and tensions ranging from clans, tribes, nationalities, religious beliefs often exist among the refugee community. Majority of such cases are handled by the community through their leadership however, community members are encouraged to report all crimes to the police.

In Adjumani and South West, legal assistance has improved with the presence of Refugee Law Project (RLP) which provides legal services to persons of concern including legal representation and pre-trial counselling.

Community sensitization were conducted across all settlements by UNHCR and Partners focusing on the laws of Uganda, trial procedures, rights and obligations of refugees.

In Kampala, legal assistance were offered to refugees who accessed morning information dissemination sessions at InterAid; topics discussed included, refugee rights, duties and obligations, Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) by laws, rights and obligations of asylum seekers, services offered by Red Cross Uganda KCCA, Uganda Registration of Services Bureau, National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and Ministry of Internal Affairs. Individual legal counselling sessions were provided during Legal Aid Clinics conducted in Kampala covering South Sudanese, Congolese, Rwandese, Ethiopian and the Eritrean communities.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Legal Assistance has been developed in Arua West Nile; the procedure stipulates clear responsibilities of partners in legal assistance and administration of Justice for refugees, referral pathway and the establishment of community based para-legal to strengthen alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.