UNHCR Uganda Factsheet - January – March 2021

Uganda is currently hosting 1,470,858 refugees and asylum seekers. The borders have remained closed for asylum since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

However, spontaneous movements to and from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continued via unofficial crossing points, owing to the dire humanitarian situation in these countries.

COVID-19 - By the end of March, there were 41,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of whom, 399 were refugees and 293 humanitarian workers.

Deaths reported were 335 since March 2020, including 7 refugees and 1 humanitarian worker. A total of 80,836 people had been vaccinated by the end of March, including 542 refugees and 1,080 humanitarian workers