UNHCR Uganda Factsheet - January 2020

Uganda is currently hosting 1,394,678 refugees and continues to receive simultaneous arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South Sudan and Burundi.

The number of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda is over eight hundred thousand, and arrivals from the DRC have been on the rise since the beginning of 2020.

Chronic underfunding of the refugee response threatens the ability of humanitarian organisations to continue delivering lifesaving and critical assistance.

Main Activities

Implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees and its Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF)