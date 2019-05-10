UNHCR Uganda: Community-Based Protection Thematic Report (March 2019)

Community Mobilization and Women and Youth Empowerment

111 (35F/76M) members of the Refugee Welfare Council (RWC) were trained in two zones of Rhino Camp (Omugo and Ofua) on their roles and responsibilities, reporting lines, code of conduct, prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, role of government in refugee protection, international protection, and leadership among others.

110 (42F/68M) RWC and Neighbourhood Watch Committee (NWC) members in Bidibidi participated in awareness creation on community-based protection and SGBV.  Two interagency teams held Q1 Age, Gender and Diversity (AGD) feedback sessions in Kiryandongo, targeting 8 groups of refugee and host community members of different ages and gender including those with disabilities. The sessions aimed at informing the community about the key issues raised during the 2018 participatory assessment exercise and the priorities that partners will be able to address.

In Bidibidi, 20 (7F/13M) youth - including six from the host community - attended a training at Pioneer Youth Center, focusing on building their capacity in handling cases and disagreements in a nonviolent way. Also in Bidibidi, 94 (19F/75M) youth attended consultative meetings to discuss youth engagement, management of activities of the youth center, and upcoming football tournaments to promote peaceful co-existence.

Two meetings targeting youth were conducted and attended by 48 (3F/ 45M) refugees in Rhino Camp. The meetings sought to enhance the capacity and self-empowerment on roles and responsibility in families and society, and reducing the high rate of conflicts and violence associated with alcoholism, drug abuse and early marriage among youth. The youth were encouraged to participate in community-based initiatives, life skills training and in productive activities within their communities.

In Bidibidi, security meetings were held to discuss the role of government in providing security and community policing, which was attended by 755 (400F/355M) community members. NWC requested for visibility to identify themselves during their work.

In Bidibidi, 151 (38F/113M) community members were engaged in identifying community safety action projects.

Community members agreed to address problems such as domestic violence and SGBV, and pledged their support in information dissemination, in providing psychosocial support and guidance to survivors of attempted suicide and domestic violence, reworking on shelters of PSNs affected by rain, etc.

4 joint sensitization meetings organized by OPM were conducted together with other partners in Ayilo II, Alere, Mirieyi and Oliji settlements in Adjumani on civic education ahead of the forthcoming election of the RWCs to improve and encourage women participation in leadership positions.

309 women participated in a sensitization meeting on women affairs to create awareness on their rights, empowerment, leadership skills and the benefits of girls’ education in Adjumani.