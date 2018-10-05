UNHCR Uganda: Community-Based Protection Thematic Report (August 2018)

Community-based Protection and Community Mobilization

- In settlements in Arua, 94 (68M, 26F) refugee leaders were trained on protection mainstreaming.

- In Kyaka II, the construction work of the first Women’s Development Centre was completed in Kakoni zone. Over 20 women’s groups from both refugee and host communities have been formed and will start using the centre for skills training and to build and reinforce social network.

- International Youth Day was commemorated at national level and in settlements, with diverse activities led by youth, including sports events, exhibitions, drama, music and dance, and motivational talks.

- The quarterly Refugee Welfare Council meeting was held in Nakivale with OPM and partners to review mid-year progress, identify gaps, harmonize activities and pass information about planned activities. 155 leaders (124M, 31F) attended the meeting.

- In Bidibidi, IRC and ARC continued to mentor the community structures on their roles. IRC distributed 21 mega phones to community leaders in 21 villages to improve community mobilization by the leaders.

- 6 urban refugee youth were supported to participate in the Global Peace and Leadership Conference on 1-3 August in Munyonyo, focusing on youth education, entrepreneurship and peacebuilding.

- RO Kampala held a meeting with the Department of Equity and Rights of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to explore possible areas of collaboration in future, including capacity-building of Refugee Welfare Councils (RWCs) and partners on protection mainstreaming and rights-based approach. As a starting point, a representative of the Department will regularly attend meetings of the National Refugee Protection Working Group.

- The Refugee Craft Women’s group in Kampala produced 15,500 key rings in response to an order from Australia for UNHCR, which will contribute to the livelihoods of the concerned women. The key rings are being packed for shipment to Australia.