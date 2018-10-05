UNHCR Uganda: Child Protection Thematic Report (August 2018)

Highlights

- Child protection actors in the Uganda Operation continued various activities in strengthening prevention and response services through enhanced identification, and effective case management that emphasizes prioritization and the best interest procedures. The services includes placement of UASCs in alternative care, psychosocial services, provision of material support including NFIs etc.

- The Child Protection Sub-Working Group in Bidibidi in collaboration with other sector groups and the Yumbe District Local Government organized the International Youth Day celebration in Ariwa I reception with the theme “safe spaces for youths”. Activities included the crowning ceremony of the 2017 Bidibidi’s Got Talent winners, youth motivational speeches, voluntary HIV testing and counselling and various entertainment activities etc. The main celebration was preceded by activities such as radio talk shows on youth programming, games and sport, awareness raising on SGBV prevention and response in both refugee and host communities. The main event attracted 2,000 adolescents and youths.

- UNHCR and partners launched joint SGBV/Child Protection case management meetings in Rhino Camp and Omugu to discuss complex cases of SGBV concerning children. Three cases were handled in each meeting. Similar joint SGBV/CP case management meetings will be replicated in Imvepi and other settlements in the coming weeks. Similarly an interagency case conference was held in Pagirinya settlement, Adjumani to discuss protection interventions for 7 cases comprising 13 children. Cases included early marriage, neglect and abandonment.

- Child protection actors conducted a series of capacity building sessions for child protection community structures in settlements across the operation. In Adjumani, 24 foster parents benefitted from a training on finance management and business skills to enhance their livelihood opportunities. In Rhino and Imvepi, trainings were conducted for 71 CFS facilitators on psychosocial services and the Child Protection Minimum Standards (CPMS). Training and mentorship meetings were held with child protection community structures in several settlements in Arua, Kyangwali, Kiryandongo etc., aimed at strengthening the capacity of these groups in monitoring and reporting on child protection issues. Themes covered included SGBV against children, their roles in promoting peaceful coexistence etc.