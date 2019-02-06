UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Urban Protection Response (November/December 2018)

Key Figures

52,620 Total number of persons of concern to UNHCR registered in urban areas

75% Are registered refugees

25% Are registered asylum seekers

49% Are registered females

Monthly Developments

Following two sub-national protection dialogues between UNHCR, OPM and other key stakeholders in Mbarara and Gulu in early 2018, the Uganda Operation held a national protection dialogue for the management of urban refugees in Kampala on 03 & 04 December 2018. The dialogue aimed at strengthening the protection programming and coordination mechanisms in the urban operation. The Urban Refugee Protection Working Group will be relevant to ensure a coherent and coordinated approach to achieving protection outcomes and to provide national level guidance and support as required.

In ongoing efforts to support access to quality education for urban refugees in Kampala,

UNHCR constructed classrooms and latrines for Uganda Martyrs Primary School in Katwe,

Rubaga Division, building of an eight-stance waterborne latrine block is also programmed for Nateete Muslim Primary School, both schools are set to reopen for Term 1, 2019 with these additional facilities in place. Kampala Capital City Authority has also approved plans for the construction of a fourclassroom block and kitchen demolition and rebuild at Kansanga Primary School in Kampala.

Kampala hosted a 2 day Christmas Refugee Market at Kira Road Police Station that attracted refugees and host community. The market showcased creativity and innovativeness in the crafts, arts, dance and drama, refugees from settlements also participated.