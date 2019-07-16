UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Urban Protection Response (May 2019)

Key Figures

64,848 Total number of persons of concern to UNHCR registered in urban areas

46,111 registered refugees

18,737 registered asylum seekers

▪ OPM and UNHCR organized 02 workshops for Members of Parliament (MP) from the parliamentary forum on IDPs and refugees as well as the Human rights, legal, foreign affairs among other parliamentary committees.

The workshops sought to sensitize MPs on the legal framework of refugee protection. Issues discussed included the need to include area MPs in coordination structures, need for improved monitoring of partners and local government, inclusion of host communities in job opportunities, environmental management, addressing corruption and mismanagement among others.

▪ InterAid (IAU) organized 02 joint coordination meetings for OPM and UNHCR to enhance strategic engagement with Local Council authorities, police and refugee leaders in Kawempe and Nakawa Division. The meetings highlighted protection challenges such as limited knowledge of refugee rights, obligations and asylum processes as well as issues regarding peaceful coexistence between refugees and host populations.

▪ IAU performance monitoring and evaluation for quarter 1 was conducted by a multi-functional team comprising of IAU, OPM and UNHCR staff. Old Kampala Primary and Secondary School,

Kiruddu Hospital, IAU Medical hostel, clinic and drug store, office premises including Protection space were sampled.

▪ The Swedish Embassy delegation on mission visited the Urban Community Centre in Kabusu to directly interact with refugees to understand their situation, available opportunities in the urban. Refugees showcased tailoring skills, day care centre activities, art and craft, briquettes & energy saving stoves, savings groups and drama groups among others.

▪ A joint team from IAU, OPM and UNHCR met to brainstorm on a consultative process of election of an urban refugee leadership, its structure and terms of reference to inform technical consultations and an action plan.

▪ In the 4th series of Town Hall Meetings, IAU, OPM and UNHCR met with a group of South Sudanese refugees at the Refugee Community Centre in Nsambya Gogonya. Some of the issues raised included nonregistration of spontaneous new arrivals in Kampala by OPM, livelihood challenges, prevalence of SGBV and resettlement. The refugees also shared that they operated a community centre in Makindye where approximately 600 South Sudanese refugees were engaged in different livelihoods activities.

▪ As part of continuous capacity development and guidance to the IAU legal team, UNHCR held a bilateral meeting to discuss individual case management, alternative dispute resolution and remedies, the memorandum of understanding with other legal aid service providers, coordination and quality reporting of legal activities in the urban.