UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Urban Protection Response (March 2019)

Under the theme, “Empowering Women through Innovative Approaches to Social Protection: A Pre-requisite for Inclusive and Sustainable Development”, urban refugee women, under the umbrella of Ladies in Faith Together (LIFT), celebrated International Women’s Day at the Antonio Gutteres Refugee Community Centre in Kabuusu. The women, who had a strong representation from a number of nationalities resident in Kampala, gave testimonies to the fact that working together remains the cornerstone for their resilience and development.

Fifteen urban refugees from Rwanda, Burundi, S. Sudan,

Eritrea and the DRC participated in the High Level Ministers meeting on Refugees in the Great Lakes Region where they had an exhibition of handcrafts and other items made by refugees. The refugees had an opportunity to interact with Ministers, the Regional Refugee Coordinators for the DRC, Burundi and S.

Sudan and H. E. the President of The Republic of Uganda, who graciously connected with the refugees by greeting them in their local languages. The Office of the UN Special Envoy initiated a production of a documentary on resilience and solutions through interviews with some of the refugees.

Two urban refugees participated in the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Conference on Livelihoods and Resilience for refugees, returnees and host communities event where they exhibited diverse handmade crafts.

They also displayed different talents and skills, a review meeting was also initiated by UNHCR to enable the different refugee groups identify potential for markets.