UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Urban Protection Response (July 2019)

Key Figures

68,318 - Total number of persons of concern to UNHCR registered in urban areas

50,584 - Are registered refugees

17,734 - Are registered asylum seekers

Key highlights

▪ The UNHCR Deputy Representative held a meeting with the Director of Social Protection of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) to discuss the modalities of the Ministry taking the lead in the Child Protection, SGBV, and PSN Sub-Working Groups under the National Refugee Protection Working Group, together with the current UN co-chairs. ▪ UNHCR participated in the roundtable meeting at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs on the registration of children born of war. The roundtable was organized by the International Centre for Transitional Justice (ICTJ), in collaboration with National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA). The discussion was dedicated to the possible means to ensure that children born for fathers and mother affected by the Lord Resistance Army (LRA) have access to birth certificates and other forms of identification.

NIRA clarified that children born outside Uganda (to mothers in captivity) will not be issued with birth certificate because they were not born on the territory, this position may potentially leave such children stateless and unable to access services which requires birth certificate i.e. education and scholarships.

▪ In the 6th series of Town Hall meetings in Kampala, 52 (31F/21M) Eritrean asylum seekers and refugees were met by Interaid (IAU) and UNHCR at the Antonio Guterres Refugee Community Centre, Kampala. Among the major concerns raised were delayed refugee status determination (RSD) processes, access to health services and lack of livelihood opportunities in the urban. ▪ Total Eclipse, a film team from South Africa, included urban refugee children with disability who benefited from Educate a Child funding in a documentary. The filming was done at the Antonio Guterres Refugee Community Centre. The team also interacted with various groups engaged in livelihoods activities at the centre and discussed the possibility of inclusion in Made51, an online UNHCR-ran shop that showcases refugee-made products. A photographer was assigned from the team for this purpose.

▪ UNHCR received a mission from Australia for UNHCR (A4UNHCR). to pre-plan for the upcoming A4UNHCR September mission. The mission visited the Refugee Women’s craft Group in the urban to pre-plan for a donor mission due September 2019.

The September mission is one of A4UNHCR’s new strategy to mobilise funds to support women leading programmes. The program will be offered to individual women, corporate partners and women focused networks (eg Commonwealth Bank’s Women in Focus, Business Chicks, Remarkable Women, Women in Super, United Nations Association Australia).

▪ A refresher training on the legal and physical protection module of ProGres V4 was conducted for the UNHCR protection team in Kampala, arrangements for the roll out to UNHCR field offices and updating of standard operating procedures is ongoing