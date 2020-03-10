Uganda
UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Urban Protection Response (December 2019)
Attachments
Key highlights
- A key milestone during the reporting period has been the establishment of the Urban refugee working group.
The coordination platform held its first meeting on 12th December 2019 at UNHCR’s premises and will serve as a multisectoral forum bringing together key actors involved in the urban refugee response. The Working Group agreed to form an inter-agency multi-sectoral referral mechanism for service provision in the urban. The National Level SGBV Working Group meeting was also held on 10th December 2019.
Sexual and Gender Based Violence:
5 New SGBV incidents (5F/0M) were reported and documented in the GBVIMS. All incidents reported were rape cases perpetrated against females. All survivors received the required multi-sectoral response based on their need and consent.
08 SGBV survivors (Defilement cases) were supported to report to police, provided with psychosocial support and various medical interventions.
UNHCR provided training to 22 Jesuit Refugee Service Staff. The topics covered included key concepts of SGBV, key approaches for addressing SGBV, the ecological model of factors contributing to SGBV, key prevention areas, Consequences, multi-sectoral responses and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).