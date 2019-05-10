10 May 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) (March 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (656.29 KB)

March developments

  • 322 (300F/22M) incidents were reported from the refugee hosting districts of Uganda. Physical assault was the most prevalent incident followed by rape and psychosocial abuse. The majority of the incidents were perpetrated by family and intimate partners. Key drivers of SGBV highlighted include gender inequality, conflict, powerimbalances, insufficient food at home and alcoholism, and presence of discos in settlements.

  • In February and March, UNHCR Health and SGBV teams, together with community female leaders, OPM, IRC, CARE, HADS, MTI, Save the Children, MSF and Koboko DLG, conducted a joint monitoring of ten Health Facilities of Rhino Camp, Imvepi and Koboko to identify gaps and best practices in managing SGBV survivors’ cases. It was observed that health facilities in Koboko District still need to improve the implementation of recommendations which include ensuring medical care through adoption of the survivorcentred approach, as well as documentation of medical examination findings and follow up on cases.

  • Women Safe Spaces: UNHCR held a meeting with CARE International and UNFPA to discuss plans to construct safe spaces in Adjumani and Lamwo. CARE International informed UNHCR that they had received funding from UNFPA to construct 14 safe spaces (10 in Adjumani and 4 in Lamwo) for women in the refugee settlements.
    During the meeting, UNHCR proposed the following settlements:
    Maaji, Alere, Oligi, Nyumanzi, Ayilo, Pagirinya, Boroli, Agojo and Olua to be considered for the construction of the safe spaces.
    UNHCR also highlighted the need for safe spaces for the youth and male survivors. The project is funded for 5 years.

  • EMAP: As of March, IRC facilitated 41 sessions of “Engaging Men in Accountable Practices” (EMAP) in Imvepi and Omugo, benefitting a total of 295 men. The male groups discussed gender roles in their homes and explored the good practices they need to adopt to ensure an equal distribution of power and opportunities within their families.

