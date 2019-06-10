UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) (April 2019)

April developments

319 (304F/15M) incidents were reported from the refugee hosting districts. Physical assault was the most prevalent incident followed by rape and psychological abuse.

The majority of the incidents occurred at household level, perpetrated by family and intimate partners. Key drivers of SGBV include gender inequality, conflict, power-imbalances, toxic/negative Masculinity and Patriarchy as related to Gender (In) equality, insufficient food at home and alcoholism, and presence of discos in settlements.

Refugee women continued accessing Women Centers where they benefitted from various activities including psychosocial group counselling, knitting, tailoring, bakery, hair dressing, music and drama. In Imvepi, 3,129 women and girls had accessed the Women Centres. A further 249 women also benefitted from mobile group psycho social support (PSS) sessions, to further supplement the existing Women Centers, LWF received additional funding from UNFPA to construct 4 women temporary safe spaces in Palabek refugee settlement and 06 in Adjumani. The temporary safe spaces will augment the 10 safe spaces currently being constructed in Adjumani and Lamwo districts by CARE International with funding from UNWOMEN.

As of April, IRC conducted 28 sessions of its Girl Shine methodology to address barriers to development and education of girls aged 10-19. 140 girls discussed about social and emotional skills, stress management, power and trust. As a result, girls are learning how to control impulses, understand their feelings and emotions, recognize healthy relationships and deal with challenges. IRC also conducted four focus group discussions (FGD) with 29 girls and their caregivers to prepare a training on early marriage that was carried out for 8 protection staff and community volunteers.