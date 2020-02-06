UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Refugee Status Determination (RSD) (November and December 2019)

The Ugandan Government is responsible for Refugee Status Determination (RSD). UNHCR works with the Refugee Department within the Office of the Prime Minister and other partners to build and enhance the capacity of national RSD procedures.

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers

During the reporting period, a total of 2,922 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 1,967 Somalis and 590 Eritreans.

7,800 new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in south west and mid-west of the country. Most of them fled from ongoing insecurity and violence in North and South Kivu, and Ituri Provinces.

3,544 new arrivals from South Sudan were reported in West Nile districts. The reasons of their displacement included violence and insecurity, seeking family reunification as well as lack of access to humanitarian assistance and basic service.