10 May 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Refugee Status Determination (RSD) March 2019

Report
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (451.08 KB)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers

  • During the reporting period, a total of 1,462 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 1,044 Somalis and 226 Eritreans. The figure is slightly increased as compared to February 2019.

  • 3,694 new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in south west and midwest of the country, which shows lower number than previous month. The majority of them fled from ongoing tension and violence in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces including fresh clashes between Lendu,
    Alurs and Bagegere tribes.

  • 4,683 new arrivals from South Sudan were reported in Arua, Adjumani and Lawmo districts. Reasons for their displacement include violence, insecurity, human rights violations, as well as lack of access to humanitarian assistance and basis service.

  • 365 Burundian asylum seekers were newly registered in Nakivale settlement owing to continuous insecurity and the request for family reunification.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.