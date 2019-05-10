UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Refugee Status Determination (RSD) March 2019

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers

During the reporting period, a total of 1,462 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 1,044 Somalis and 226 Eritreans. The figure is slightly increased as compared to February 2019.

3,694 new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in south west and midwest of the country, which shows lower number than previous month. The majority of them fled from ongoing tension and violence in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces including fresh clashes between Lendu,

Alurs and Bagegere tribes.

4,683 new arrivals from South Sudan were reported in Arua, Adjumani and Lawmo districts. Reasons for their displacement include violence, insecurity, human rights violations, as well as lack of access to humanitarian assistance and basis service.