15 Aug 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Refugee Status Determination (RSD) June 2019

Report
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (224.53 KB)

Key Figures of the month

1,637 # of new asylum seekers registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala

8,838 # of new arrivals from DRC registered in settlements

6,554 # of new arrivals from South Sudan registered in settlements

390 # of new asylum seekers from Burundi registered in Nakivale settlement

Key Achievement of 2019

11,853 # of asylum applications adjudicated by the REC

11,357 # of asylum applications granted

95% % of recognition rate in the first instance

25 # of asylum appeals reviewed by the RAB

14 # of appeals set aside by the RAB

Monthly Trend of Asylum Seekers

▪ During the reporting period, a total of 1,637 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 916 Somalis and 398 Eritreans. This represents a slight decrease in comparison to the figures reported in May 2019.

▪ 8,838 new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in south west and midwest of the country. The number of new arrivals was higher when compared to the previous month. The majority of new arrivals from DRC fled from ongoing insecurity and violence in North and South Kivu, and Ituri Provinces.

▪ 6,554 new arrivals from South Sudan were reported in Arua, Adjumani, Lamwo and Yumbe districts. The figure indicates an upward trend since the beginning of the year. The reasons of their displacement included violence and insecurity, human rights violations, as well as lack of access to humanitarian assistance and basis services.

▪ 390 Burundian asylum seekers were newly registered in Nakivale settlement owing to continuous insecurity caused by Imbonerakure militia.

