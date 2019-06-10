UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Refugee Status Determination (RSD) April 2019
Key Figures of the month
1,361 # of new asylum seekers registered at the Refugee Desk
4,592 # of new arrivals from DRC recorded in settlements
5,898 # of new arrivals from South Sudan recorded in settlements
272 # of new asylum seekers from Burundi recorded in Nakivale settlement
Key Achievement of 2019
6,000 # of asylum applications adjudicated by the REC
5,639 # of asylum applications granted
94% % of recognition rate in the first instance
25 # of asylum appeals reviewed by the RAB
14 # of appeals set aside by the RAB
A total of 1,361 new asylum seekers were registered at the Refugee Desk in Kampala including 1,045 Somalis and 100 Eritreans. The figure is slightly reduced compared to March 2019.
4,592 new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were recorded in south west and midwest of the country. The majority fled from ongoing tension and violence in North Kivu and Ituri Provinces.
5,898 new arrivals from South Sudan were reported in Arua, Adjumani, Lawmo and Yumbe districts. The reasons of their displacement included violence, insecurity, human rights violations, as well as lack of access to humanitarian assistance and basic services.
272 Burundian asylum seekers were newly registered in Nakivale settlement owing to continuous insecurity and the request for family reunification