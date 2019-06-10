UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Refugee Status Determination (RSD) April 2019

Key Figures of the month

1,361 # of new asylum seekers registered at the Refugee Desk

4,592 # of new arrivals from DRC recorded in settlements

5,898 # of new arrivals from South Sudan recorded in settlements

272 # of new asylum seekers from Burundi recorded in Nakivale settlement

Key Achievement of 2019

6,000 # of asylum applications adjudicated by the REC

5,639 # of asylum applications granted

94% % of recognition rate in the first instance

25 # of asylum appeals reviewed by the RAB

14 # of appeals set aside by the RAB