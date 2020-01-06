06 Jan 2020

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (October 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Key Figures

Number of Police deployed 339

Number of female Police deployed 30

Number of Police Posts in the Refugee Settlements 28

Number of Refugees that received legal Assistance 2,792

Number of Refugees reached during community Sensitization 24,570

Number of Packages provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport) 67

Physical Safety and Security

  • During the reporting period, physical assault, domestic violence, theft, rape and defilement were the most commonly reported crimes across the settlements in the operation in Adjumani in the settlements of Maaji,
    Baratuku and Nyumanzi.

  • There were no reported cases of refoulement or conditional access to asylum territory along the Uganda-South Sudan border.

  • In the Arua operation, there are 42 police officers (06F and 36M) at the 11 police posts in the three Settlements, in addition to the 29 (9F, 20M) crime preventers tasked with maintaining law and order. The operation registered a cumulative of 1,575 (853 refugees, 722 nationals) crime incidents reported as of 31st October 2019 with 131 (65 refugees, 66 nationals) crime incidents registered in October 2019.
    In comparison with September 2019 which recorded 119 incidents, October has witnessed an increase in crime rate in the Arua operation by 10%. Rhino Camp recorded the highest number of incidents: 97 (48 refugees, 49 nationals) followed by Imvepi with 30 (15 refugees, 15 nationals) and Lobule with 4 (2 refugee and 2 nationals) incidents.

  • As of October 2019, the operation in Arua had registered 410 ex-combatants (02F, 408M); Five (all male) cases were recorded in the month of October indicating a slight increase of 3 cases as compared to the 02 cases received in September.

