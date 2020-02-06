UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (November 2019)

Key Figures

339 Number of Police deployed

30 Number of female Police deployed

28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

67 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Physical Safety and Security

Physical assault, theft and domestic violence were the most reported cases in Kyangwali and Arua settlements. In Arua, 168 (86 refugees, 82 nationals) crime incidents were reported in November. In comparison to October, this represents a 27% increase in incidents reported. 101 cases (12F/70M) were registered from Kyangwali police station and posts within the settlement.

As of November, the Arua operation had registered 413 ex-combatants (2F/411M). 3 new cases of excombatants were recorded.