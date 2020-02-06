UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (November 2019)
Key Figures
339 Number of Police deployed
30 Number of female Police deployed
28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements
67 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)
Physical Safety and Security
Physical assault, theft and domestic violence were the most reported cases in Kyangwali and Arua settlements. In Arua, 168 (86 refugees, 82 nationals) crime incidents were reported in November. In comparison to October, this represents a 27% increase in incidents reported. 101 cases (12F/70M) were registered from Kyangwali police station and posts within the settlement.
As of November, the Arua operation had registered 413 ex-combatants (2F/411M). 3 new cases of excombatants were recorded.
UNHCR and OPM jointly organized and facilitated a training in Gulu from 18 - 20th November on Principles of International Protection and Maintaining the Civilian Character of Asylum. The forum brought together 48 district heads of Immigration, Military Intelligence, Uganda Police, Public Administration, National Intelligence and Uganda Wildlife Authorities stationed in Adjumani, Lamwo, Arua, Koboko, Madi-Okollo and surrounding districts. Government participants developed a draft action plan on Maintaining the Civilian Character of Asylum and refugee settlements which is under final review.