06 Feb 2020

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (November 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 06 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

Key Figures

339 Number of Police deployed

30 Number of female Police deployed

28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

67 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Physical Safety and Security

  • Physical assault, theft and domestic violence were the most reported cases in Kyangwali and Arua settlements. In Arua, 168 (86 refugees, 82 nationals) crime incidents were reported in November. In comparison to October, this represents a 27% increase in incidents reported. 101 cases (12F/70M) were registered from Kyangwali police station and posts within the settlement.

  • As of November, the Arua operation had registered 413 ex-combatants (2F/411M). 3 new cases of excombatants were recorded.

  • UNHCR and OPM jointly organized and facilitated a training in Gulu from 18 - 20th November on Principles of International Protection and Maintaining the Civilian Character of Asylum. The forum brought together 48 district heads of Immigration, Military Intelligence, Uganda Police, Public Administration, National Intelligence and Uganda Wildlife Authorities stationed in Adjumani, Lamwo, Arua, Koboko, Madi-Okollo and surrounding districts. Government participants developed a draft action plan on Maintaining the Civilian Character of Asylum and refugee settlements which is under final review.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.