UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (June 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Key Figures

339 Number of Police deployed

30 Number of female Police deployed

28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

1,360 Number of refugees that received legal Assistance

15,783 Number of Refugees reached during community sensitization

120 Detention monitoring visits conducted *(police stations, prisons, remand homes)

58 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Key highlights

▪ The Centre for Victims of Torture (CVT) successfully organized the commemoration of the International Day of Torture in support of victims of torture in Yumbe. CVT took lead with the support from TPO and Refugee Law Project (RLP). The event took place on June 26th in Yangani Protection Desk in Zone 5 under the theme: “Life Blooms after Torture”. Over 10 partners and over 600 persons of concern (PoC) attended the event.

▪ In the Midwest operation; The Hon. Chief Justice Bart M. Katureebe visited Masindi District on 16th June and attended the High Court Plea Bargain Camp on Monday 17th June. Later in the day the Chief Justice proceeded to Kiryandongo District where he met with Legal partners and refugee representatives. This visit is part of his countrywide monitoring of the ongoing plea bargain sessions that are specifically addressing long pending criminal cases that have been on remand for long periods. In his discussion with refugee leaders, he was requested to advocate for access to justice through mobile courts at the settlement level. In his response, the Chief Justice encouraged UNHCR and partners to facilitate processes including mobile courts that will enhance timely conclusion of cases.

