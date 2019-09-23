23 Sep 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (July 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (744.18 KB)

Key Figures

339 - Number of Police deployed

30 - Number of female Police deployed

28 - Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

1,600 - Number of refugees that received legal Assistance

17,561 - Number of Refugees reached during community sensitization

120 - Detention monitoring visits conducted *(police stations, prisons, remand homes)

60 - Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Physical Safety and Security

  • As of 31st July 2019, 1,183 (661 refugees, 522 nationals) incidents of crime were reported in refugee settlements of Arua. Physical assault remained highest in the three Settlements followed by threatening violence, theft and fraud. Continued co-operation with protection partners and various interventions needs to be strengthened to reduce crime.

  • In Yumbe, domestic violence was the highest registered case. Out of 131 cases registered, 59 were successfully resolved and 72 referred to Police for further investigations.

  • HIJRA supported 29 members of established Community Watch Groups in Kyangwali settlement with assorted materials including visibility jackets, Torches and gum boots to facilitate them in performing their duties.

  • A review of individual protection cases in the protection houses across Adjumani and Lamwo was conducted to identify gaps in service delivery, identify instances of duplicate efforts, develop a centralized placement and case management tool and identify follow up action points. Updating the draft SOPs is ongoing by Lamwo and this will inform the review in Adjumani, harmonize approaches and centralise day to day service delivery with one protection partner for effective coordination.

