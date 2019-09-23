UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (July 2019)

Key Figures

339 - Number of Police deployed

30 - Number of female Police deployed

28 - Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

1,600 - Number of refugees that received legal Assistance

17,561 - Number of Refugees reached during community sensitization

120 - Detention monitoring visits conducted *(police stations, prisons, remand homes)

60 - Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Physical Safety and Security

As of 31st July 2019, 1,183 (661 refugees, 522 nationals) incidents of crime were reported in refugee settlements of Arua. Physical assault remained highest in the three Settlements followed by threatening violence, theft and fraud. Continued co-operation with protection partners and various interventions needs to be strengthened to reduce crime.

In Yumbe, domestic violence was the highest registered case. Out of 131 cases registered, 59 were successfully resolved and 72 referred to Police for further investigations.

HIJRA supported 29 members of established Community Watch Groups in Kyangwali settlement with assorted materials including visibility jackets, Torches and gum boots to facilitate them in performing their duties.