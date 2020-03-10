Uganda
UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (December 2019)
Attachments
Key Figures
339 Number of Police deployed
30 Number of female Police deployed
28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements
3,364 Number of Refugees that received legal Assistance
30,309 Number of Refugees reached during community sensitization
67 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)
Physical Safety and Security
- 27(17F/10M) cases were registered in Bidibidi settlement. They include domestic violence (10), assault (4), defilement (5), breach of contract (3), Misrepresentation (3), Burglary (2) and Threatening Violence (1). 23 cases were referred to Police for further investigations and prosecution while 4 cases were successfully resolved. 45 cases were also registered, followed up and gathered from Kyangwali police station and posts within the settlement. 08 new cases were forwarded for prosecution to Kyangwali Court. Cases regarding loss of Refugee Identity Cards, Ration Cards, and Attestations) were referred to OPM for replacement of the same.