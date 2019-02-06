06 Feb 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (December 2018)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Key Figures

292 Number of Police deployed Number of female Police deployed Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

1,180 Number of Refugees that received legal Assistance

34,085 Number of Refugees reached during community Sensitization

44 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Key Updates

-In-order to furnish the knowledge of security personnel on refugee protection, the Hoima operation protection team held discussions with the Masindi Police training academy to include protection training in the curriculum. The one off training was scheduled for the second week of January 2019 with the long term plan being implemented concurrently.

Physical Safety and Security

 In December, 170 crimes were reported in Arua. This represents a 17% increase of cases reported in November. Rhino camp (98) recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Imvepi (65) and Lobule (07). Assault, theft & burglary, threatening violence & domestic violence, cattle theft and defilement are still the most prevalent. There is a general decrease in crime rate in all 3 settlements partly due to community policing and mobile court activities.

 In order to enhance law and order, police has continued working with 29 (20M/9F) crime preventers. Community participation was key in enhancing security and preventing crime. Despite inadequate facilitation, community watch groups and crime preventers, continue to actively support law enforcement bodies.

 In Kyangwali, 65 criminal cases were reported with theft being the highest recorded incident. This was greatly attributed to the festive season.  In Yumbe, two completed and two attempted suicide cases, rampant property theft, increased bush burning leading to limited access to construction materials, fire outbreaks due to the hot and dry season damaging shelters of refugees, and disruption of Protection activities as a result of demonstrations by refugees in zones 1, 2 &3 were reported.

OPM and UNHCR in collaboration with Ugandan Police, WFP, TPO and Protection Partners have continued working to address these safety and security issues.

