UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (August 2019)

Key Figures

339 Number of Police deployed

30 Number of female Police deployed

28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

1,600 Number of refugees that received legal Assistance

18,799 Number of Refugees reached during community sensitization

271 Detention monitoring visits conducted *(police stations, prisons, remand homes)

65 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Physical Safety and Security

▪ 197 crime incidents were registered in settlements in Arua and Yumbe districts. Rhino settlement (89) recorded the highest number of cases followed by Imvepi (47). Physical assault, Domestic Violence, Defilement and threatening violence remained highest.

▪ 42 Police Officers (6F/36M) are currently deployed in 11 police posts in Arua to cover three Settlements; in addition to the 29 (9F/20M) crime preventers. Due to financial constraints and a new government policy, all crime preventers will be integrated within FDU (Field Defence Unit) by 1st September 2019. In order to support police in maintaining law and order, the operation continues to engage 89 (08 Lobule, 39 Imvepi and 42 Rhino) and 343 community watch groups and vigilantes respectively.