11 Nov 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Legal and Physical Protection (August 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (465.33 KB)

Key Figures

339 Number of Police deployed

30 Number of female Police deployed

28 Number of Police Posts in Refugee Settlements

1,600 Number of refugees that received legal Assistance

18,799 Number of Refugees reached during community sensitization

271 Detention monitoring visits conducted *(police stations, prisons, remand homes)

65 Number of Packages Provided by UNHCR (Fuel, accommodation, WASH facilities, protection house, vehicle, motorbikes and transport)

Physical Safety and Security

▪ 197 crime incidents were registered in settlements in Arua and Yumbe districts. Rhino settlement (89) recorded the highest number of cases followed by Imvepi (47). Physical assault, Domestic Violence, Defilement and threatening violence remained highest.

▪ 42 Police Officers (6F/36M) are currently deployed in 11 police posts in Arua to cover three Settlements; in addition to the 29 (9F/20M) crime preventers. Due to financial constraints and a new government policy, all crime preventers will be integrated within FDU (Field Defence Unit) by 1st September 2019. In order to support police in maintaining law and order, the operation continues to engage 89 (08 Lobule, 39 Imvepi and 42 Rhino) and 343 community watch groups and vigilantes respectively.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.