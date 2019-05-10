UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Education (March 2019)
Construction Activities
The provision of additional learning spaces and gender sensitive WASH facilities at primary and secondary levels remains a significant need in all refugee settlements. Education partners are working to remove this barrier to children accessing education in a safe, conducive environment with the appropriate facilities.
In West Nile, a joint partner monitoring of classroom construction sites took place at Yacha and Equatoria primary in Imvepi settlement as well as Amuru and Wanguru in Rhino camp, involving 35 participants including; District Education Officer (DEO), DIS, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),
School Management Committees and Parent Teacher Associations SMC/PTA, Odupi and Oriama sub county officials, Partners Windle International in Uganda (WIU), ACAV, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the school administration.
In Adjumani, the construction sites for 2 blocks of 6 classrooms in Agojo primary school and 2 blocks of semi-permanent classrooms in Ayilo 1D, were handed over to the contractors to commence construction.
In Imvepi, to address the issue of congestion, two classroom blocks were constructed in Amuru and Wanguru primary schools with 18 latrine stances. At Emmanuel primary school, 1 block of semi - permanent shelter for menstrual hygiene management was completed and is awaiting handover. Further, 4 institutional Ventilated Improved Pit latrines in the primary schools of Katiku, Ariaze, Ofua III and Ofua 2 are waiting to be handed over.