UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Education (March 2019)

Construction Activities

The provision of additional learning spaces and gender sensitive WASH facilities at primary and secondary levels remains a significant need in all refugee settlements. Education partners are working to remove this barrier to children accessing education in a safe, conducive environment with the appropriate facilities.

In West Nile, a joint partner monitoring of classroom construction sites took place at Yacha and Equatoria primary in Imvepi settlement as well as Amuru and Wanguru in Rhino camp, involving 35 participants including; District Education Officer (DEO), DIS, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),

School Management Committees and Parent Teacher Associations SMC/PTA, Odupi and Oriama sub county officials, Partners Windle International in Uganda (WIU), ACAV, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the school administration.

In Adjumani, the construction sites for 2 blocks of 6 classrooms in Agojo primary school and 2 blocks of semi-permanent classrooms in Ayilo 1D, were handed over to the contractors to commence construction.