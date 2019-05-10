10 May 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Education (March 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019
Construction Activities

  • The provision of additional learning spaces and gender sensitive WASH facilities at primary and secondary levels remains a significant need in all refugee settlements. Education partners are working to remove this barrier to children accessing education in a safe, conducive environment with the appropriate facilities.

  • In West Nile, a joint partner monitoring of classroom construction sites took place at Yacha and Equatoria primary in Imvepi settlement as well as Amuru and Wanguru in Rhino camp, involving 35 participants including; District Education Officer (DEO), DIS, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM),
    School Management Committees and Parent Teacher Associations SMC/PTA, Odupi and Oriama sub county officials, Partners Windle International in Uganda (WIU), ACAV, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and the school administration.

  • In Adjumani, the construction sites for 2 blocks of 6 classrooms in Agojo primary school and 2 blocks of semi-permanent classrooms in Ayilo 1D, were handed over to the contractors to commence construction.

  • In Imvepi, to address the issue of congestion, two classroom blocks were constructed in Amuru and Wanguru primary schools with 18 latrine stances. At Emmanuel primary school, 1 block of semi - permanent shelter for menstrual hygiene management was completed and is awaiting handover. Further, 4 institutional Ventilated Improved Pit latrines in the primary schools of Katiku, Ariaze, Ofua III and Ofua 2 are waiting to be handed over.

