23 Sep 2019

UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Education (July 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (598.55 KB)

Key Figures

261,095 (72%) - Number of refugee children attending Primary School

17,544 (12%) - Number of refugee children attending Secondary School

BOYS: GIRLS
PRIMARY 54%:46%
SECONDARY 68%:32% - Percentage of Refugee boys and girls attending primary and secondary school education

Overview

UNHCR’s education programme reinforces access, quality and continuity of learning pathways for refugee and host community children. UNHCR works with the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) at national level, and with the education functions of District Local Government (DLG), to improve education systems to better plan and respond to the educational needs of children. Guided by the Education Response Plan (ERP), and aligned with the Government of Uganda’s Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP) for 2017-2020 under the broader Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), the UNHCR programme plans to ensure improved learning outcomes for increasing numbers of refugees and host community children, adolescents and youth in Uganda.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.