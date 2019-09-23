UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Education (July 2019)

Key Figures

261,095 (72%) - Number of refugee children attending Primary School

17,544 (12%) - Number of refugee children attending Secondary School

BOYS: GIRLS

PRIMARY 54%:46%

SECONDARY 68%:32% - Percentage of Refugee boys and girls attending primary and secondary school education

Overview

UNHCR’s education programme reinforces access, quality and continuity of learning pathways for refugee and host community children. UNHCR works with the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) at national level, and with the education functions of District Local Government (DLG), to improve education systems to better plan and respond to the educational needs of children. Guided by the Education Response Plan (ERP), and aligned with the Government of Uganda’s Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP) for 2017-2020 under the broader Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), the UNHCR programme plans to ensure improved learning outcomes for increasing numbers of refugees and host community children, adolescents and youth in Uganda.