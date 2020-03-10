Uganda
UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Education (December 2019)
Attachments
Overview
UNHCR’s education programme reinforces access, quality and continuity of learning pathways for refugee and host community children. UNHCR works with the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) at national level, and with the education functions of District Local Government (DLG), to improve education systems to better plan and respond to the educational needs of children. Guided by the Education Response Plan (ERP), and aligned with the Government of Uganda’s Education Sector Strategic Plan (ESSP) for 2017-2020 under the broader Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), the UNHCR programme plans to ensure improved learning outcomes for increasing numbers of refugees and host community children, adolescents and youth in Uganda.
Key Highlights
- In 2019, refugee Primary school enrolment increased from 69% in term I to 76% in term III representing a 7% increase. The gender parity ratios remained 54% male and 46% female of the school going age population. The refugee and national enrolment rates are currently 80%-20% of total children enrolled at primary level respectively. At secondary level enrolment rate remained at 15% with only 13% Male and 07% Female enrolled of the school going age population.