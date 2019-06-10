UNHCR Monthly Protection Update - Education (April 2019)

Construction Activities: Parent’s contribution and community commitment to education is evident through construction in a number of locations this term. This is a very good practice which should be encouraged in all locations.

In Arua, the construction of 7 units of temporary teachers’ houses in Awa Primary School is ongoing. The 7 units are being supported by parents through Parent Teacher Association (PTA) funds contributed per child per term. Construction is almost complete on 2 blocks of 9 stances of ventilated improved pit (VIP) latrines at Lanya Primary School realized through funding support from ZOA and MALTESER.

In Kyangwali, the primary school in Maratatu and Kinakyeitaka had part of the roofs of the school blocks blown off during a windy storm which will require renovation before commencement of term 2.

In Adjumani and Palabek, the construction of 2 classrooms blocks funded by UNHCR is ongoing in Agojo primary school. In Ayilo 1B primary school repairs and maintenance of school doors and windows is being done using the school development fund from Ayilo’s PTA and School Management Committee (SMC). At Ogili Secondary school, construction of 1 block of three permanent classrooms with office annex is at the roofing stage, and plastering is ongoing on all the gables.

In Rwamwanja, 8 classroom tents received from UNICEF will target ECD centres and primary school classrooms with the highest numbers of children, as a short-term solution to reducing congestion. In a bid to create a safe learning environment, parents of Mahega primary school are fencing the school premises.

In Kyaka II, Windle International Uganda (WIU) in conjunction with Education Cannot Wait (ECW) consortium team conducted a joint monitoring of ECW projects. Under the ECW project, construction works on 5 permanent drainable latrines at Kakoni and Kaborogota primary schools respectively are on-going. Likewise 2 blocks of a 3 classrooms and teacher accommodations are on-going in both Kaborogota and Kakoni.