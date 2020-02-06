UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Child Protection (CP) (November 2019)

526 (227F/299M) children were assumed to be at risk in Nyakabande & Matanda transit centres, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kyangwali, Rwamwanja, Kyaka II, Adjumani, Lamwo, Bidibidi and Arua settlements. Best Interest Assessments (BIAs) are being conducted to ascertain protection risks children are exposed to and how to provide assistance. Across the operation, 31 BIDs are under the review process to be panelled.

782 (431M/351F) children in Bidibidi, Kiryandongo, Kyangwali and Arua settlements were supported to receive food from the various Food Distribution Points through the litigation desks.

Child Protection partners conducted 1,779 (922M/857F) home/shelter visits in Kiryandongo and Bidibidi Settlements to unaccompanied, separated and children at risk to monitor progress of case management, issues arising and provide assistance.

After conducting needs assessments in Kiryandongo, Bidibidi and Arua settlements, 1924 (992M/932F) children including UASC were supported with case-by-case material assistance such as clothes, footwear, mattresses, mosquito nets, food items and sanitary wear among others to improve their living conditions.

1,437 (711M/726F) community members from Arua, Kyangwali, Bidibidi, Rwamwanja settlements attended joint community dialogues on child protection. Pertinent issues discussed include; legal implications of child abuse, referral pathways, importance of child rights and participation, promotion of community ownership of Child Friedy Spaces (CFS) activities, create awareness on CFS functionality and discuss issues affecting children while at the CFS and draw actions to mitigate them. Community members committed to support the child protection activities through timely reporting of child protection related issues for on-spot interventions.

28,141 (14,488M/13,653F) children from Bidibidi, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Rwamwanja and Arua settlements accessed psychosocial support activities such as games, music and peer to peer mentoring from the CFS. The children’s attendance significantly shot up since most had started their holidays.

In Adjumani, UNHCR conducted a 3-days training to roll out the proGres V4 (Child Protection and SGBV modules). The sessions targeted 55 participants from UNHCR and partners based in Adjumani and Lamwo. Key action points highlighted in the roll-out road map are: completing the partner vulnerability assessment (IT equipment and connectivity), opening user accounts for case management staff, continuous technical support and refresher trainings, uploading all cases into proGres v4, and contextualization of the National SOPs for CP and SGBV proGres v4 modules.

In Lamwo (Palabek Settlement), 403 girls of reproductive age were trained in life skills. The girls were equipped with knowledge and skills of selfesteem and assertiveness to reduce school dropout rates, child marriages and teen pregnancies.

In Kyaka II, 14 (8F/6M) case workers attended a training on child safeguarding and child protection, case management and the referral pathway. The agreed action points included; timely follow up, referrals and giving feedback to the community, case closure when all protection concerns have been addressed, empowerment of the community to address their own challenges as well as continuous sensitization and community strengthening initiatives.

In Rwamwanja, 44 (26M/18F) individuals participated in a training on case management and harmonization of Ministry of Gender referral guidelines for refugee child protection case management. The training sought to build capacity of community structures in the national case management, national referral guidelines for refugee structures among others.

In Kyangwali, 120 (76M/44F) children participated in a children’s parliament session. The discussion was centred on school drop-out, challenges faced by the girl-child, and environment conservation as a way of promoting their individual self-confidence and esteem.

In Kyaka II Settlement, 86 (63F/13M) parents and caregivers attended the alternative care arrangement and feedback meeting on parenting without violence, feedback and action planning. During the meeting, the participants raised the concern of limited or lack of livelihood support to provide for their families.