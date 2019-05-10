UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Child Protection (CP) (March 2019)

Key Figures

752,868 Registered refugee children

61% Percentage of children amongst refugee population as of October 2018

36,000 Number of unaccompanied or separated children (UASC)

43.3% Percentage of children under 12 years

18% Percentage of Adolescents

HIGHLIGHTS

82 (51M/31F) Best Interest Determination (BID) reports were conducted in Nakivale, Kyaka II,

Bidibidi and Arua settlements, of which 66 (37M/29F) were paneled for durable solutions.

529 (282M/247F) Best Interest Assessments (BIAs) were initiated in Nakivale, Kiryandongo, Kyaka II, Adjumani, Lamwo, Rwamwanja,

Bidibidi and Arua Refugee Settlements.

A total of 456 (201M/255F) UASC and children at risk in Bidibidi and Arua settlements were supported during the general food distribution at the litigation desks.

With support from UNHCR, World Vision distributed assorted NFIs such as backpacks, clothes, mattresses among others to 691 (407M/284F) children in Bidibidi settlement, including UASC. The major purpose is to improve the living conditions of children in the settlement.

A total of 1,980 (943F/1,037M) community members in Bidibidi,

Kiryandongo and Arua Settlements attended series of community awareness sessions on child rights, birth registration, Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), referral pathway, cultural matters, availability of services to children, the role of parents in the protection of children and the duty bearers in ensuring children are living in a protective environment.

51 (13M/38F) foster parents in Bidibidi Settlement attended their monthly reflection meeting to discuss the general welfare of fostered children under their care. During the meeting, foster parents reported that fostered children lacked basic needs such as clothes, soap and uniforms which required urgent support from child protection actors. Meanwhile, parents were also reminded of practicing positive parenting as well as encouraging them to send their children to the available CFS centres for integrated activities.