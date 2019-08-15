UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Child Protection (CP) (June 2019)

Key Figures

785,731 Registered refugee children

1,670 Best interest assessments conducted

36,000 Unaccompanied or separated children (UASC)

24,377 UASC receiving case management support

180 Children in foster care 6,987 Children receiving case management services

6,763 Adolescents participating in targeted programmes

23,238 Average monthly attendance of children in child-friendly activities

146 Total # of functional child friendly spaces (CFS)

13 Functional Child Protection Coordination Working Group

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Across the operation, refugee children joined the rest of the world to commemorate the Day of the African Child (DAC) under the theme “Humanitarian Action in Africa: Children’s rights first.” Children were engaged in series of pre-activities such as awareness sessions, focus group discussions, soccer clinics, poems, Music, Dance and Drama, debates, and children’s parliament to raise awareness about child rights among others

▪ 1670 (877M/793F) Best Interest Assessments (BIAs) were initiated in Nyakabande & Matanda transit centers, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kyangwali, Rwamwanja, Kyaka II, Adjumani, Lamwo, Bidibidi and Arua settlements.

▪ 61 (33M/28F) Best Interest Determination (BID) reports initiated, and currently under review to be presented to the BID panel for discussions across the operation

▪ 280 children in Bidibidi settlement were assisted to receive food from the Food Distribution Points (FDPs) via the litigation desks.

▪ 2,263 (1148M/1115F) children (including UASC) in Bidibidi, Arua, Nyakabande TC, Nakivale,

Oruchinga, Kyangwali and Adjumani settlements were supported with assorted core relief items such as mattresses, soap, shoes, blankets, gumboots, umbrellas, back bags, scholastic materials, sanitary pads and food items. Some of the children were referred for specific services such as medical and education among others to improve their general welfare and personal hygiene.

▪ In Bidibidi, Rwamwanja, Kyaka II, Nakivale and Arua settlements, 24,778 (13,469M/11,309F) children received Psychosocial Support Services (PSS) in different Child Friendly Spaces (CFS).

▪ 4,805 (2,542M/2,263F) community members (including children) in Kyaka II, Bidibidi, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kiryandongo, Arua, Kyangwali, Adjumani settlements and Nyakabande Transit Center attended a series of community dialogues and children meetings focusing on adolescence management, child marriages, protection referral pathways, addressing the increased teenage/early pregnancies, children’s obligations, articulate children rights, emphasizing peaceful co-existence among others.

The adolescents were encouraged to continue obeying and cooperating with their parents and to stay in schools.

▪ 986 (544M/442F) Child Protection Committee (CPC) members from Bidibidi, Adjumani, Kyangwali, Kyaka II, Rwamwanja, Nakivale and Arua settlements participated in monthly reflection meetings. The different meetings focussed on addressing the increasing number of child neglect cases, positive parenting, strengthening the structured identification and reporting of cases, high rate of school drop outs, girls employed in bars, theft and generally children at risk. The CPC were encouraged to continue the community sensitizations and referral of cases to the specialized agencies.

▪ 66 (3M/63F) foster parents in Bidibidi Settlement attended positive parenting sessions focussing on key family care practices.

▪ In Nakivale and Oruchinga Settlements, 08 new child protection committees were established. The new CPCs will be equipped with basic CP and case management knowledge and expect to increase reach and service delivery at the community level.

▪ A total of 453 (241M/212F) members of the peer to peer support clubs in Rwamwanja and Kyaka II settlements participated in the monthly review meetings. The meetings created awareness on pressing child protection issues such as child labour in an effort to come up with appropriate solutions to address the challenges.

▪ In Nakivale settlement, 25 (11M/14F) unaccompanied children were identified and placed under foster care arrangements to enhance their protection and family life.

▪ Meanwhile, in Kyaka II settlement, 33 (19M/14F) unaccompanied children were identified among the new arrivals and referred to Uganda Red Cross for family tracing and re-unification within the settlement.

▪ In Oruchinga settlement, a total of 7,313 (3,589M/3,724F) NIRA birth notifications were distributed to the children in Kikagati Sub-county (Oruchinga) for children between 1 to 5 years old.

Meanwhile, out of the total distributed, 832 (416M/416F) were refuge children.