UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Child Protection (CP) (July 2019)

Key Figures

801,419 Registered refugee children

61% Percentage of children amongst refugee population

36,350 Unaccompanied or separated children (UASC) registered in ProGes v4

36,008 UASC receiving case management support

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ 865 (411M/454F) Best Interest Assessments (BIAs) initiated in Nyakabande & Matanda transit centers, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kyangwali, Rwamwanja, Kyaka II, Adjumani, Lamwo, Bidibidi and Arua refugee settlements.

▪ 30 (16M/14F) Best Interest Determination (BID) reports currently under review to be presented to the BID panel for discussions across the operation

▪ 1393 (793M/600F) children in Bidibidi, Kyangwali, Arua and Rwamwanja settlements were assisted to receive food from the various Food Distribution Points (FDPs) through the litigation desks. In Bidibidi, 120 (62M/58F) children were assigned permanent alternative food collectors.

▪ Child protection partners conducted 5370 (2723M/2647F) home/shelter visits to unaccompanied, separated and children at risk to monitor progress of cases, arising issues, and provide assistance when required.

▪ 886 (509M/377F) children (including unaccompanied and separated children) in Bidibidi,

Arua settlements and Nyakabande Transit Centre were supported with assorted core relief items such as mattresses, soap, shoes, blankets, umbrellas, scholastic materials, sanitary pads and food items. Some of the children were referred for specific services such as medical and education to improve their welfare and hygiene.

▪ In Bidibidi, Rwamwanja, Kiryandongo and Arua Settlements, a total of 29,259 (16,300M/12,959F) children received Psychosocial Support Services (PSS) in different Child Friendly Spaces (CFS). ▪ 3,147 (1,527M/1,620F) community members (including children and youth) in Kyaka II, Bidibidi, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kiryandongo, Arua, Kyangwali Adjumani settlements and Nyakabande Transit Centre attended community dialogues and meetings focused on articulating children rights and obligations, importance of education, protection referral pathways, addressing increased child abuses such as teenage/early pregnancies, emphasizing peaceful coexistence among others. During the sessions, community members developed action points to address child marriages and encouraging children to stay in schools.

▪ 1708 (909M/799F) Child Protection Committee (CPC) members from Bidibidi, Adjumani, Kyangwali, Kyaka, Rwamwanja, Nakivale and Arua settlements participated in monthly reflection meetings. The meetings discussed the need for increased presence of CPCs to support children during food distribution, mobilization of children to schools, disseminating SGBV/child protection referral pathways, addressing increasing number of child neglect cases, positive parenting, strengthening the structured identification and reporting of cases, confidentiality reporting among others. The CPC members were encouraged to strengthen the community sensitizations, and timely referral of cases to the specialized agencies.

▪ 891 (236M/655F) foster parents in Bidibidi, Kyangwali, Kyaka II, Arua, Rwamwanja, settlements attended positive parenting sessions focussing on key family care practices. The foster parents were encouraged to always monitor the wellbeing of both their biological and fostered children using the meagre available resources

▪ 639 (317M/322F) children from Nakivale, Oruchinga and Kyaka II participated in the children’s parliament sessions under the topic “parents should be blamed for pupil’s poor peformance in schools”. Children discussed the issues of poor performance in classes, long distances to schools, lack of scholastic materials, and limited classroom blocks among others. The parliament agreed to extend their awareness to neighbouring communities.

▪ In Kyangwali, HIJRA organized a two day training for 100 (28M/72F) caregivers and parents of children living with disabilities. Key topics covered included categories of disabilities, causes, identification, possible interventions, common myths on disability, child abuse & disability and rights of children living with disabilities. The caregivers also shared their experiences and promised to change their overall attitude towards children living with disabilities.

▪ 133 (60M/73F) peer to peer support members in Kyaka II participated in monthly review meetings. During the meeting, members reviewed their planned activities, planned for the next month’s activities and discussed the most pressing child protection issues such as child labour, to come up with appropriate solutions to address them.

▪ In Kyaka II, through established in-country family tracing and re-unification support systems, 31 (15M/16F) children were reunified with their family members and relatives.

▪ In Nakivale, 11 (4M/7F) children at risk were placed in Kinship care to ensure the children live under a proper family care arrangement.

▪ In Bidibidi and Arua Settlements, 203 (105M/98F) new cases were identified, reported and documented for case management. The cases included; medical, SGBV, neglect, exploitation, physical abuse among others. Child Protection partners are carrying out case management strategies to holistically address the cases. Meanwhile, CP partners have systematically closed a total 63 (41M/22F) cases.