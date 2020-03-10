UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Child Protection (CP) (December 2019)

Key Figures

828,673 Registered refugee children

Over 60% Percentage of children amongst refugee population

53,283 Number of children at risk including 39,036 (UASC) registered in proGres V4

45,046 Number of children at risk receiving case management support

KEY HIGHLIGHTS (National Level)

311 (171M/140F) children were identified to be at risk in Kyaka II, Rwamwanja, Adjumani, Bidibidi settlements and Kisoro & Matanda transit centres. Best Interest Assessments (BIAs) have been conducted to ascertain protection risks children are exposed to and how to provide assistance.

Across the operation, 14 (6M/8F) BIDs are finalized to be panelled.

After conducting needs assessments in Bidibidi, Rwamwanja and Kyangwali settlements, 891 (417M/474F) children including UASC were supported with case-by-case material assistance such as clothes, footwear, soap, mattresses and bed sheets, repair of wheel chairs, sanitary wear, pants, panties, basins, jerry cans, vaseline, energy materials, kitchen utensils, repair of shelter, food supplement for malnutrition among others to improve their health, safety and living conditions.

312 (138M/174F) children in Bidibidi and Kyangwali settlements were supported to receive food from the various Food Distribution Points through the litigation desks.

980 (519M/461F) community members including Child Protection Committees (CPCs) and peer to peer support groups in Kyangwali, Kyaka II, Rwamwanja and Bidibidi settlements attended joint community dialogues on child protection. Key issues presented for discussion included the importance of child rights and participation, domestic violence, child labour and issues of children approaching the Food Distribution Points without a caregiver, among others. The community drew action points for all the issues and pledged to contribute towards resolving the problems with support and guidance from CP partners, UNHCR and OPM.

410 (200M/210F) cases in both Kyaka II and Rwamwanja settlements were systematically closed after conducting thorough assessments to ascertain that there were no further protection risks faced by the identified children previously at risk.

15 (3M/12F) identified unaccompanied children in both Bidibidi and Kyaka II settlements were placed in alternative care arrangement to ensure that they live in a family and are properly cared for. Routine follow-ups are ongoing to monitor how they are coping in the foster families.