UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Child Protection (CP) December 2018

Key Figures

735,524 Registered refugee children

62% Percentage of children amongst refugee population as of December 2018

49,887 Number of unaccompanied or separated children (UASC)

72% Percentage of children under 12 years

27% Percentage of Adolescents

HIGHLIGHTS

In Kyangwali, 37 caretakers and parents of 25 (13M, 12F) children living with disabilities received psychosocial counselling and material support. The children received play materials to support their emotional well-being.

UNHCR in Kyangwali organized a refresher training on psycho-social support for children and childfriendly interview skills for Child Protection partners.

In Kiryandongo, social workers organized the distribution of material support to 145 (64M, 81F) unaccompanied, separated and other children at risk including children living with disabilities, whose needs had been assessed. They received items such as clothes, blankets, wheel chairs, and mattresses to enhance their well-being.

Children’s competitions were organized in Kiryandongo Child Friendly Spaces (CFS), including debates, football for both boys and girls, drawings, quiz, poems, riddles, dancing among others. More than 1000 children participated in the event.

In Arua, 487 community members (200M, 287 F) attended an awareness raising session on the rights of children and child participation, facilitated by OPM, Police, the Sub-county Chief and the Community Development Officer.

Another session on protection issues / child abuse was attended by 318 community members (166 M, 152 F).

196 children (103M, 93F) participated in children’s parliament in 5 primary schools in Omugo, Rhino. The topics discussed by the club members included child neglect, child abuse, universal primary education and early marriage.