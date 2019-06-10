UNHCR Monthly Protection Update Child Protection (CP) (April 2019)

Key Figures

750,369 Registered refugee children

44% Percentage of children under 12 years

17% Percentage of adolescents

36,000 Unaccompanied or separated children (UASC)

03 UASC reunified with parents or customary caregivers

09 Children in foster care

7,153 Children receiving case management

5,589 Adolescents participating in targeted programmes

22,171 Average monthly attendance of children in child-friendly activities

146 Total # of functional child friendly spaces (CFS)

13 Functional Child Protection Coordination Working Group

HIGHLIGHTS

72 (33M/39F) Best Interest Determination (BID) reports were conducted in Bidibidi, Adjumani,

Arua, Kiryandongo, and Kyangwali settlements, of which 60 (25M/35F) were paneled for durable solutions.

674 (318M/356F) Best Interest Assessments (BIAs) were initiated in Nyakabande & Matanda transit centers, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Kyangwali, Adjumani, Lamwo, Bidibidi and Arua Refugee Settlements.

384 (185M/199F) UASC and children at risk in Bidibidi and Arua settlements were attended to at the litigation desks established at the Food Distribution Points (FDPs). Notably, the number of children appearing at the FDPs is gradually decreasing.

718 (408M/310F) children (including UASC) in Nyakabande transit centre, Kyangwali, Nakivale,

Oruchinga, Adjumani, Arua and Bidibidi Settlements were supported with assorted core relief items such as supplementary food items, clothes, soap, footwear, sanitary materials, among others to improve their general welfare and personal hygiene.

Child protection case workers visited 5,560 (2,693M/2,867F) UASC and children at risk in Nyakabande transit centre, Nakivale, Oruchinga, Adjumani, Arua and Bidibidi settlements. The major objective was to ascertain the children’s coping mechanisms and their general welfare to provide the necessary assistance.

31,612 (9170M/8112F) children received Psychosocial Support Services (PSS). In the settlement, both national and refugee children can access PSS structured play and age appropriate activities such as sports, games, life skill development and coping mechanisms at the Child Friendly Spaces (CFS).

16,827 (9,295M/7,532F) community members in Nakivale, Oruchinga, Bidibidi, and Arua Settlements attended community awareness sessions on child rights, parental roles and responsibilities, child protection referral pathway, child participation, birth registration, cultural matters, education, dangers of child marriages and teenage pregnancies and general case management for improved general living conditions of children in the communities.

533 (318M/215F) Child Protection Committee (CPC) members from Bidibidi, Nakivale and Oruchinga settlements participated in monthly reflection meetings. The different meetings focussed on identifying appropriate approaches to address the numbers of children at FDP during school time and to reinforce CPC roles in identifying, reporting and follow up of child related cases, progress in addressing these cases, and the efficiency of the referral pathway.